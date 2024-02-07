Innovarx shutdown: Stifling innovation in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

By AlaSan Ceesay

In the heart of The Gambia, a bold venture named Innovarx Global Health has emerged few years ago as a beacon of innovation and hope in the pharmaceutical landscape, challenging entrenched norms and introducing many lifesaving medical care and medications like their newly introduced Lantus for diabetes care.

This pioneering effort led by Dr Ismail Badjie, a visionary young Gambian doctor with over a decade of experience working in the US, has not only introduced world-class medical solutions to a nation in dire need but has also illuminated a path toward sustainable healthcare development.

However, this promising trajectory faced an abrupt and unwarranted halt when the Medicines Control Agency (MCA), under dubious allegations of noncompliance, forcibly closed Innovarx’s Kanifing premises on 2 February 2024.

The official statements from both Innovarx Global Health and the MCA paint a starkly contrasting picture of the events leading to the shutdown. Innovarx contends that the closure was the result of targeted harassment, citing sudden and exorbitant fee impositions and retroactive compliance demands that seem tailored to cripple their operation.

On the other side, the MCA alleges serious noncompliance and obstruction during their inspections, a narrative that conveniently aligns with the interests of those threatened by Innovarx’s success. To begin, the abrupt closure of the company tragically overlooks the paramount importance of patient safety and the livelihoods of those employed by the company. In their rush to judgment, the MCA failed to consider the broader implications of their actions—leaving patients without access to essential medications and employees without means. This myopic decision-making process starkly contrasts with the leniency shown towards foreign-run competitors, whose questionable practices have, at times, directly resulted in harm to the Gambian people.

Yet, these entities continue to operate with impunity, shielded by the very authorities meant to protect the public. This disparity in treatment raises profound questions about the motives behind regulatory enforcement and the standards applied to domestic versus foreign-operated businesses. Innovarx, like any entity navigating the complex landscape of healthcare, deserved the opportunity to learn from its mistakes, not be summarily dismantled.

Growth, inherently fraught with challenges and missteps, is a process through which all businesses—indeed, all endeavours of worth—must pass. Rather than stifling this growth through punitive measures, the MCA’s role should have been to guide and support Innovarx in rectifying any genuine issues, fostering an environment where innovation and dedication to public health are nurtured, not punished.

The decision to close the pharmacy within such a precipitous timeframe, especially when contrasted with the latitude granted to others, not only undermines the principles of fair play and justice but also betrays a glaring disregard for the health and wellbeing of the Gambian people and the economic fabric of the nation. Secondly, it is clear that the rapid growth and innovative approach of Innovarx Global Health represent a clear threat to the status quo, where mostly Indian and Lebanese entities, supported by corrupt officials within the MCA and the likes, have long dominated business in The Gambia, and the pharmaceutical market including through underhanded tactics and financial kickbacks from renting their licenses. The sudden enforcement actions taken against Innovarx, based on shifting and obscure regulatory grounds, suggest a deliberate effort to stifle competition and maintain a monopolistic hold over the country’s healthcare sector just as all the other sectors of the economy.

Dr Ismail Badjie

Secondly, the incident is not isolated but reflects a broader pattern of behaviour aimed at suppressing Gambian entrepreneurship, particularly ventures that dare to challenge entrenched interests. Such actions not only undermine the economic potential of The Gambia but also jeopardise public health by restricting access to innovative and affordable medical care.

The closure of the premises on spurious grounds is a disservice to the Gambian people, depriving them of vital healthcare services and signalling to potential Gambian investors and entrepreneurs that innovation is not welcome in our own country.

Thirdly, implications of this shutdown extend beyond Innovarx and its immediate stakeholders. It sends a chilling message to Gambian entrepreneurs and investors about the risks of challenging the status quo we face in our own country of birth. When businesses are targeted for closure, it discourages investment in the local economy, stymies innovation, and compels talented individuals to seek opportunities elsewhere, where their contributions are valued and their businesses are not subject to capricious destruction by their own corrupt officials.

Furthermore, a nation like The Gambia, with vast untapped potential and a dire need for sustainable development, embracing innovation and protecting homegrown businesses should be of paramount importance. The Gambian people and the international community, which often champions entrepreneurship as a catalyst for economic development and poverty alleviation, must take note of these injustices and support efforts to establish a fair and transparent regulatory environment in The Gambia.

To conclude, the closure of Innovarx Global Health is not just an attack on a single company but an affront to the principles of fair competition, innovation, and the right to health. It is imperative that the Gambian government, civil society, and the international community demand accountability from the MCA and its partners, and work to ensure that the regulatory framework is applied fairly and equitably, without being weaponised against inconvenient competitors.

Only through such reforms can the country hope to foster an environment where innovation thrives and the welfare of its citizens is placed above the interests of a corrupt few. The future of our economy and the health of our people hang in the balance. It is a critical moment for the nation to decide whether it will pave the way for a brighter, healthier future through innovation and entrepreneurship or remain shackled by the corrupt practices by these Indians and Lebanese together with their Gambian counterparts that have long stifled its potential. For the sake of its citizens and its place in the global community, The Gambia must choose progress.

AlaSan Ceesay is the founder of Rahma Gambia Ltd. Cambridge University, England