GAMBIA SECURES VOLLEYBALL TICKET TO AFRICAN GAMES

The Gambian contingent to the All-Africa Games continues to grow large with both the men and women’s indoor volleyball teams securing qualification to the Games which will be held in Ghana next month.

Playing in the Zone 11 championship which served as the qualifiers for the Games, the men’s team beat Senegal 3-0 on Sunday in Bissau to win the top spot while the women’s team equally qualified after finishing second in the same qualifiers.

Already, the Gambia national U-20 team being among the four best in the last African youth championship automatically qualifies to the football section of the Games.

The African Games will be hosted in Ghana from 8 March to 23 March.