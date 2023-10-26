Instituting discipline in the civil service

- Advertisement -

Dear editor,

President Adama Barrow deserves commendation for his commitment to instilling discipline in the civil service. Although some may argue that this move is overdue, it is still a welcome development. The recent statement he made in his home village of Mankamang Kunda clearly indicates that President Barrow is determined to change the way the civil service operates. The civil service has long been criticized for its lack of punctuality, corruption, nepotism, and mediocrity, and it is high time for reforms to be put in place.

I fully support the President’s efforts to reform the civil service and remove officials who fail to deliver despite receiving taxpayer money. It is crucial that the government is run by honest citizens who have the country’s best interests at heart, instead of those who use their privileged positions to enrich themselves and their families with meagre public funds.

However, it is critical that the planned civil service cleansing is not seen as another witch-hunt against perceived opponents of the Barrow administration. The process should be guided by competence, discipline, and experience to ensure that capable and dedicated civil servants are retained while those who lack the necessary skills and commitment are removed. This will guarantee that the reforms are efficient and that the civil service becomes more accountable, responsive, and efficient in meeting the needs of the citizens of The Gambia.

Basidia Drammeh

On the hippo discourse

Dear editor,

While the killing of a hippo and presenting it as a gift to President Barrow may seem harsh, it’s crucial to recognize that the issue of these animals goes beyond sentimentality. Our love for wildlife should be tempered by the reality that human lives and livelihoods are at stake.

“Hippos are fond of causing significant problems for the local communities. They usually destroy rice fields, the primary source of income and sustenance for many families.

“In cases where wild animals pose a direct threat to human lives and livelihoods, a tough decision must be made. The balance between conservation and the welfare of our own people is a complex one. While it’s painful to take the life of such magnificent creatures, sometimes it becomes a matter of necessity. We should consider measures that allow for the sustainable coexistence of wildlife and communities, but in extreme cases, difficult choices may have to be made.

“The protection of our environment is crucial, but it should not come at the expense of human lives and prosperity. It’s a challenging dilemma, and finding a middle ground is vital for the well-being of both our communities and the natural world we cherish.”

Alieu Kah