International IDEA, EU train NAMs on budget scrutiny

By Arret Jatta

Following the tabling of the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for 2025 by the Minister of Finance on Friday, National Assembly Members, alongside technical staff of the Assembly, commenced a three-day pre-budget retreat on Saturday 16th November.

The retreat, which is supported by International IDEA and the European Union (EU), aims to equip NAMs with the necessary knowledge and skills to engage effectively in discussions on fiscal policy and resource allocation for the upcoming year.

In his welcoming remarks, the outgoing Clerk of the National Assembly, Momodou Sise, emphasised the importance of parliamentary scrutiny in ensuring that the national budget aligns with the needs of citizens.

“Honourable Members must be well-prepared to interrogate the Draft Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure and ensure they reflect the aspirations of the citizens. The outcomes of this training will also enable effective monitoring of the expenditure of appropriated funds to relevant sectors through oversight mechanisms during the implementation year,” he noted

The Country Director for International IDEA, Jainaba Faye, highlighted the significance of transparency, accountability, and oversight in the budget process.

Ms Faye stated that “the main goal of this training is to strengthen the oversight function of the National Assembly and its Committees on the National Budget to deliver an expanded economy focused on creating greater national wealth and better livelihoods.”

The EU Ambassador to The Gambia, H.E. Immaculada Roca Cortes, also reaffirmed EU’s commitment to supporting The Gambia’s democratic institutions, particularly the National Assembly.

“The EU stands ready to assist The Gambia in its journey towards greater fiscal responsibility and institutional transparency. By strengthening the National Assembly’s role in budget oversight, we ensure a more inclusive and sustainable future for all,” Ms. Cortes said.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Honourable Fabakary Tombong Jatta, acknowledged the role of the EU and International IDEA in supporting The Gambia’s democratic processes.

He urged NAMs to actively participate in discussions and seek clarity when needed.

“Our duty is to safeguard public funds, ensure social equity, and promote economic stability,” Hon. Speaker said.

He added that “the 2025 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure was laid before the National Assembly yesterday by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs. It is now in our hands to offer the much-needed scrutiny, consideration and approval.”