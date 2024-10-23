ITALY ANNOUNCES PLANS TO REPATRIATE GAMBIAN MIGRANTS

- Advertisement -

Italy has designated The Gambia and 18 other countries as safe for migrants under a new law aimed at rescuing its €670 million plan to process asylum seekers in Albania. During an emergency cabinet meeting on Monday night, the coalition led by Giorgia Meloni announced that, out of the original list of 22 countries proposed for repatriation, 19 are now deemed safe across their entire territories.

The other countries are; Bangladesh, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, Sri Lanka, and Tunisia, which account for a significant number of the migrants attempting to reach Italy each year, primarily by boat from North Africa.

Cameroon, Colombia, and Nigeria were excluded from the original list because certain regions within these countries are considered unsafe. The initiative faced disruption last Friday when a Rome court ruled that migrants cannot be returned to countries unless they are entirely deemed safe. This decision was influenced by an earlier ruling from the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg.

The policy adjustments are reminiscent of the challenges faced by the UK Conservatives in trying to implement their Rwanda migrant plan, which was eventually abandoned by Sir Keir Starmer after becoming Prime Minister.

Italy’s government is hopeful that the new law will revive the Albania offshore processing plan. According to the strategy, migrants intercepted in the Mediterranean will be directed to the port of Shengjin in northern Albania, and from there, they will be transferred to a specially constructed, fenced camp near Gjader. Their asylum applications will be expedited, and those classified as economic migrants will theoretically be repatriated to their countries of origin.

The Italy-Albania agreement, signed last year by Ms Meloni and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, is being closely observed by Brussels and other European nations, including the UK. Despite the new law, there is an anticipated legal challenge in the Italian courts, and questions remain about whether the ECJ’s ruling supersedes Italian legislation.

Salvatore Curreri, a constitutional law professor at Enna Kore University, expressed skepticism about the government’s ability to preserve its plan for Albania, citing potential conflicts with European law. Justice Minister Carlo Nordio asserted that the law was crafted in such a way that it would compel judicial enforcement. However, he conceded that appeals could be directed to the Constitutional Court.

Currently, the new migrant facilities in Albania lie vacant. The first group of 16 Egyptian and Bangladeshi migrants, who arrived last week, were promptly returned to Italy due to the Rome court’s ruling. The legality of the scheme will be put to the test once more when the Italian navy transports the next batch of migrants to Albania.

Last year, over 150,000 asylum seekers reached Italy, with most arriving from the coasts of Libya and Tunisia. Ms Meloni, who was elected two years ago, had pledged to halt the boats. She reiterated on Monday, “We will continue to work tirelessly to defend our borders and to re-establish a fundamental principle: you can only enter Italy legally, following the rules and procedures.”