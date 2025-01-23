JACK ORDERED TO FACE RYAN ROZICKI BY WBC

- Advertisement -

By Ryan Songalia

WBC cruiserweight champion Badou Jack has been ordered to face mandatory challenger Ryan Rozicki.

The two sides will have until February 4 to negotiate a deal, at which point a purse bid will take place that same day, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed to BoxingScene. The fight must take place within 60 days of a deal being reached.

The 41-year-old Jack, has been inactive since winning the title in February of 2023, when he stopped Ilunga Makabu in twelve rounds in Saudi Arabia. The Sweden born of a Gambian father and Dubai resident had been named “champion-in-recess” later that year as he sought to move up in weight to challenge for a bridgerweight belt, with Noel Mikaeljan winning the vacant title in November of 2023. Jack was reinstated as full 200lb champion at the WBC Convention last month in Hamburg, Germany after Mikaelian’s defense against Rozicki, scheduled for last September in Miami, was postponed several times.

Three Lions Promotions, which promotes Rozicki, says they sent an offer to promote the Jack-Rozicki fight in Canada.

“We’re waiting to hear their counteroffer,” said Dan Otter of Three Lions Promotions in a press release. “Boxing has had a huge resurgence in Canada and Ryan is leading the way. He is one of the most exciting and hardest hitters in boxing, definitely in the cruiserweight division. He wants the green WBC belt and, ultimately, to unify the division. Ryan will fight Jack anywhere for the belt.”

Rozicki, 29, is coming off a majority draw last month with Yamil Alberto Peralta for the WBC interim cruiserweight title. Born in Sydney, Nova Scotia but now based in Hamilton, Ontario, Rozicki has fought all of his professional fights in Canada. Rozicki has been unbeaten in his last eight fights since losing a unanimous decision in 2021 to Oscar Rivas.

Jack, who had previously won world titles at super middleweight and light heavyweight, signaled that he has a title defense coming soon, posting a video of himself working on the double end bag on Monday afternoon with the caption “Fight date coming soon.”

Jack had called for a unification bout with IBF champion Jai Opetaia at the WBC convention, and says he has been keeping in shape in the gym.

“I’ve been waiting for like a year-and-a-half to get back into the ring. Boxing politics has kept me away, but I’ve been in the gym. I’ve been ready, I’ve been waiting,” said Badou in an interview with BoxingScene last month.

Rozicki’s promoter says he likes their chances of pulling off the victory.

“We respect Jack, and I don’t want to sound disrespectful but he’s over 40 and has been relatively inactive for two years,” said Otter.

“He brings a lot of experience and respect into the ring, but he’s going to be fighting a young buck with power. Jack is going to be in a world of trouble and, honestly, I don’t think he’ll get past the first few rounds.”

