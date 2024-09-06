JAH OIL DENIES RECEIVING PRIVILEGED TREATMENT AT PORTS

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

A number of Gambian importers have alleged that the management of Gambia Ports Authority gives “preferential treatment” to Jah Oil, no matter how high is traffic at the ports.

They said out of only three jetties currently available, Jah Oil has been accorded a special docking point to offload its cement product cargoes, leaving only two jetties available for the general public

- Advertisement -

They further alleged some shipments stay at seas for weeks before getting access to offload while Oil Jah has a whole special docking point to itself to offload its cargoes at any time without hassle.

“This is grossly unfair and inconsiderate and we call on government to immediately look into this matter and investigate it to enhance equitable access for all,” one importer said, adding that

the current price hikes to freight charges and demurrage are due to long period of waiting for cargoes to reach docking points.

- Advertisement -

“The port is a state institution and should give equal treatment to all and sundry irrespective of status or position in the market”, the importers said.

The Standard repeatedly contacted the spokesman of the GPA Gibou Saidy for an explanation and reaction to these allegations since one week now, but he kept saying he would get back to us which he never did.

However, Jah Oil’s General Manager Momodou Hydara flatly denied any allegations that vessels bringing their cement products are given priority over other cargo vessels.

“Everybody knows that GPA has capacity issues as they don’t have enough space to serve three to five vessels at the same time and this has nothing to do with anybody. It has been a chronic problem and that is why they instituted a first come first serve basis. The only reason a vessel would be removed from behind the queue and place in front is when there is an emergency. For example, when there is scarcity of rice, sugar or cement. In our case sometimes they give us priority when there is a scarcity but these are very rare occasions. Equally, rice importers also get priority when there is scarcity of rice and as we speak there is no scarcity in any of these products, so we go strictly by the queueing system,” General Manager Hydara said.

He in turn accused some of the importers of making “noise” to find an excuse to escape demurrage charges they incur due to long waiting and are just looking for a scapegoat in blaming GPA or Jah Oil.

Hydara explained that out of the three jetties available at the ports, Jah Oil’s vessel is only allowed to use the coal cargo jetty where every vessel of cement berths, the other two jetties accommodate other cargo vessels including those bringing rice and sugar.

“But cement cargoes cannot be shifted because of the hazardous nature of the material and so all cargoes of that kind are confined to use Jetty Number 1 because that is what is specifically meant for cement. If bulk cargoes come and there is no cement or may be our vessel is behind the queue, the GPA has the prerogative to berth them at Number 1 or they can shift them to Number 3 but cement is purely for Number 1. They have the option to go to Number 3 if it is free but we don’t have the luxury to use the other two jetties,” Hydara explained.