Jalabang man who lacerated wife with cutlass arrested for attempted murder

The Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia police responded to a distress call in Jalanbang on Wednesday 15 November, leading to the arrest of a husband accused of assaulting his wife with a cutlass, inflicting severe injuries to her legs.

A statement from the police yesterday explained that the unit’s prompt arrival at the scene facilitated the arrest of Gorgi Sowe, who was attempting to flee. “Upon the team’s arrival, they discovered the victim, the man’s wife, lying in a critical condition, having sustained multiple severe lacerations to both legs. The victim received immediate medical attention and was initially rushed to Brikama Hospital and subsequently transferred to Ndeban Clinic, where she remains admitted for further medical treatment and care.

During the arrest, the alleged weapon, a cutlass, was recovered from the suspect’s residence, along with his clothing.

The case has already been mentioned at Brikama Magistrates’ Court and is being transferred to High Court for legal proceedings,” the police said.

They concluded that this distressing incident underscores the importance of using peaceful and lawful means to resolve conflicts. The public is strongly urged to seek non-violent resolutions to disputes.