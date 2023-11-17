OIC summit pushed to next year

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

President Adama Barrow has said the much-awaited summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is now expected to take place in May 2024.

Speaking to GRTS on arrival from Saudi Arabia Monday, the president said: “We are the country that is supposed to host the next OIC scheduled for the 16th but because of the circumstances like security and others, we decided we should push it further. We engaged at the highest level, so that we can push it to 5 May 2024 and I think unanimously, they all agreed that it will be the best time to host the programme.”

Meanwhile, the OIC Gambia Secretariat has called a press conference this morning to shade more light on this development. The press conference willbe held at the Sir Dawda Jawara Conference Center.