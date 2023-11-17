35.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, November 17, 2023
type here...
spot_img
Gambia News

OIC summit pushed to next year

368
spot_img
- Advertisement -
image 87

By Fatou Saho

President Adama Barrow has said the much-awaited summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is now expected to take place in May 2024.

Speaking to GRTS on arrival from Saudi Arabia Monday, the president said: “We are the country that is supposed to host the next OIC scheduled for the 16th but because of the circumstances like security and others, we decided we should push it further. We engaged at the highest level, so that we can push it to 5 May 2024 and I think unanimously, they all agreed that it will be the best time to host the programme.”

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the OIC Gambia Secretariat has called a press conference this morning to shade more light on this development. The press conference willbe held at the Sir Dawda Jawara Conference Center.

Previous article
Jalabang man who lacerated wife with cutlass arrested for attempted murder
Next article
NPP to put regional secretaries on salary
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions