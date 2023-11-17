NPP to put regional secretaries on salary

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The ruling National People’s Party has approved a budget to allocate salaries to all its regional administrative secretaries who will work in the bureaus to make them functional doing party work. It said the move is geared towards ensuring sustainability of the party beyond Barrow’s presidency.

“These salaries will be paid by party supporters – we will be rolling out our membership cards very soon and also, we will be doing a lot of fundraising because we believe a party cannot go without funds. So, party supporters must see themselves in the party by contributing either by buying the membership card, or contributing in local or international fundraisings. We have talked about having a mega gala dinner in The Gambia where both NPP and non-NPP supporters will come, support or enjoy themselves,” Seedy Ceesay, NPP admin secretary said.

- Advertisement -

“We will make sure chairpersons, regional secretaries, treasurers, regional coordinators and campaign managers are all provided with CUG telephones to address communication challenges with the national administrative bureau. We will also provide them with mobility. We want to be a party that sets the pace for others to follow,” he said.

Seedy Ceesay said the NPP will also provide leadership training opportunities for the executives in the grassroots so that the party will not be disconnected from the grassroots. He said all NPP bureaus across the country will have two cleaners, a cook, day caretakers and a night security. “Already, we are creating jobs for our party supporters and we will empower them with training as well. I can assure you in a few months you will see a different NPP,” he said.