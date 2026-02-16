Jalikassa Imam appeals for gov’t support

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Imam of Jalikassa, Ebrima Chorr, has appealed for government intervention to address the community’s pressing development needs, citing decades-long neglect.

Located in the West Coast Region, Jalikassa struggles with poor access roads, lack of electricity, and inadequate clean water supply.

Despite being less than 2km from electrified Faraba, Jalikassa remains without power, hindering economic activities like fish preservation.

The Imam said a damaged water tank has left the community reliant on distant or unsafe sources while limited access to schools forces children to walk long distances, contributing to dropouts.

He disclosed that ChildFund The Gambia has supported the community with an Early Childhood Development (ECD) centre, preserving traditional skills and boosting enrollment.

Imam Chorr said the organisation has also launched initiatives like mangrove restoration to protect ecosystems.

“We need development… government should consider us too,” Imam Chorr added.

Mariama Sarr, a resident of Jalikassa said: “ChildFund’s ECD has given our community a chance to enroll children at an early age without challenges.”

The community urges government support to address these longstanding issues and promote development.