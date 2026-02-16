Comium to donate D1 per transaction in Ramadan campaign

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

Comium on Wednesday launched its Ramadan Campaign for 2026, committing to give one dalasi from its own revenue for every customer transaction during the holy month.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer Hassan Kabbani said the effort is guided by the Islamic principle of mutual support and reflects the company’s belief that its duty goes beyond telecommunications. He said each recharge, subscription or purchase will contribute to assistance for vulnerable people.

Proceeds from the initiative will be channelled through SOS Children’s Villages, the Gambia Supreme Islamic Council and the Home for the Elderly and Abandoned Children. Company officials said the funds collected will be announced and handed over at the end of Ramadan.

Kabbani thanked partners and media institutions, noting that customers will be directly involved in the charity drive through their daily use of the network.

Jean-Pierre Kouamin, National Director of SOS Children’s Villages, welcomed the partnership. He said the organisation focuses on keeping children within caring families and supports young people through education, skills training and access to work opportunities.

He said many families face challenges that require collective effort and expressed hope that the step taken by Comium would inspire other businesses.

“We were really happy that a company would think of putting aside part of the revenue to support families,” Kouamé said.

Demba Jallow, representing the Supreme Islamic Council, said the collaboration comes as the council prepares to assist 1,000 families across the country during Ramadan.

He said partnerships between religious bodies and private companies can help extend support to more households.

Commercial Manager Sarjo Khan said the campaign gives subscribers the opportunity to take part in helping those in need. He added that the company will provide an account of the outcome after the month.

During the question-and-answer session, officials encouraged the media to promote the campaign widely and invited other companies to join similar efforts so that more people can benefit.