CRR turns to donkey carts to provide transport for students

By Olimatou Coker

In rural Gambia, donkey carts are revolutionising education by providing safe and reliable transportation for students in Central River Region North.

ChildFund International – The Gambia, in partnership with Unicef, EFANET, and the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, has donated donkey carts to Sare Malaw Basic Cycle School, easing the burden on students who struggled to reach school.

According to stakeholders, donkey carts have boosted enrollment and attendance, with students arriving on time and less exhausted.

They argued that academic performance has noticeably improved, with students more attentive in class.

The school principal Demba Sowe said: “Donkey carts and bicycles have transformed the daily commute, making education more accessible.”

Principal Sowe praised the initiative, saying the donkey carts are “just like a vehicle” for students, improving regularity and punctuality. Similar initiatives, like bicycle donations in North Bank Region, have also enhanced access to education.

The project aligns with efforts to address social issues, including child rights, FGM, and climate change, through change makers’ clubs established in schools.