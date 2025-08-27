Jammeh’s Rolls Royce cars exchanged with vehicles from Senegal

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Five Rolls-Royce cars from Jammeh’s frozen fleet were exchanged with cars from a Senegalese company, EMG, according to government vehicle controller Famara Saidybah.

Testifying at the National Assembly Special Committee investigations yesterday Saidybah said the decision to exchange the cars was taken by cabinet when Nuha Touray was the Secretary General and Head of Civil Service.

“A total of 5 Rolls Royce cars, 1 Bently and 1 Mini Cooper were given to EMG for 4 Toyota Prados, 2 vans, 4 Mitsubishi L-200 and 2 VIP Mercedes Benz E-200 Class,” the vehicle controller told the inquiry.

He explained that the vehicles from EMG were allocated to the Office of the President. “We are using all of them,” Mr Saidybah explained.

He added that with the exception of the two VIP Mercedes Benz cars, the rest of the vehicles were given to the security at State House.

According to Mr Saidybah the Rolls- Royce cars, Bentley and Mini Cooper were valued by one Ebrima Njie before the exchange deal.