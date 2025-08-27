US based Gambian arrested at airport with 2 suitcases of cannabis

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Customs officials of The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) posted at the Banjul International Airport on Friday handed over to the drug law enforcement agency DLEAG a Gambian–American arrested on arrival on Brussels Airlines with 2 suitcases containing 50 packs of suspected cannabis skunk.

Ousman Saidybah, the PRO of DLEAG, said one of the suitcases contained 26 packs and the other, 24 packs.

The man, he said, is identified as Sheikh Ceesay who claimed that the suitcases were given to him two people back in the US.