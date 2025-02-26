Jawara Foundation launches D9M Ramadan package

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

As Ramadan approaches, the Abubakary Jawara Foundation, led by its founder and CEO of GACH Global Company, Abubakary Jawara, has launched its annual Ramadan package. This initiative worth over D9.6 million is part of the foundation’s ongoing efforts to support needy households across The Gambia. The package typically includes essential items such as 7000 bags of rice and 2000 bags of sugar, aimed at alleviating poverty and enhancing community integration during the holy month.

In previous years, the foundation has distributed thousands of bags of rice and sugar, among other items, as part of its corporate social responsibility and commitment to the socio-economic development of The Gambia. This year’s distribution is expected to continue the tradition, reflecting Mr Jawara’s dedication to philanthropy and his belief in giving back to the community.

The foundation’s activities are not limited to Ramadan; it also supports various community projects throughout the year, including electrification initiatives and donations to local communities. Mr Jawara’s philanthropic efforts have earned him numerous accolades, including being named Gambian of The Year 2024 by The Standard Newspaper.

Imam Abdoulie Fatty commended Mr Jawara for his generosity and prayed for his wellbeing.

He said supporting the needy especially during Ramadan is very rewarding. Imam Chebo Cham also commended Jawara and encourage other wealthy Gambians to learn from his philanthropic nature.

Yusuf Jawara, GACH CEO’s elder brother, praised Jawara’s humanitarian efforts, emphasising their significance in promoting Islam and alleviating hunger.

“Jawara’s philanthropy reflects his commitment to sharing resources with those in need, a practice he inherited from his family,” he said.