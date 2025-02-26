Mayor Lowe receives Excellence Award

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Rohey Malick Lowe, the mayor of Banjul, recently received an award of excellence from the Young Africans Network for Global Goals.

This recognition highlights her commitment to women and youth empowerment, sustainable development, and innovative leadership.

Known for her dedication to women empowerment, Mayor Lowe continues to inspire through her commitment to empowering women and young people.

The network said Mayor Lowe is awarded in recognition of her unwavering dedication to the empowerment and inclusivity of African women and commitment to gender equality.

Reacting to the award, Mayor Lowe said: “I was truly dumbfounded and deeply honoured to receive the Award of Excellence from the Young Africans Network for Global Goals at the African Youth Summit 2025. This recognition is so dear to my heart because it continually shows my commitment to women and youth empowerment, sustainable development, and innovative leadership.”

She added: “We will continue to drive meaningful change and uplift the voices of women and young Africans, ensuring that our collective vision for progress and unity is realised. My sincere thanks and appreciation go to Madi Jobarteh, guests from the diaspora and all those who attended the programme.”