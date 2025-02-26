Minister Ceesay hails Gambia’s relations with Türkiye

- Advertisement -

Information Minister Dr Ismaila Ceesay stated that Türkiye has very strong bilateral relations with Gambia.

Ceesay told Anadolu about his country, the relations between Türkiye and the Gambia, and areas of mutual cooperation.

“Gambia is a very peaceful and stable democracy. It has a rich history and is home to a diverse range of ethnic groups and religions,” Ceesay said.

He also emphasised Gambia’s cultural richness, adding that the country’s climate is always favorable for tourism and that it hosts more than 500 bird species.

He further pointed out that the “key” to the country is the Gambia River, which can be explored by boat, stressing that every visitor should see this important landmark.

When asked what should come to mind when thinking of Gambia, he responded: “Peace. Peace. Peace. Gambia is a very peaceful country.”

Regarding cooperation with Türkiye in the media sector, Ceesay said Türkiye has very strong relations with Gambia.

“It is important for Gambians to know their friends and to fully understand Turkish culture, traditions, geography, and history,” he stated.

He added that it is essential for people in Türkiye to recognise their friends in the Gambia and understand “our culture, history, religion, and everything about us. We can achieve this through content exchange,” he added.

Ceesay also suggested signing a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in capacity building, experience sharing, and news exchange between the two countries.

Expressing gratitude to the Turkish people for their support, minister ceesay conveyed President Adama Barrow’s appreciation for Türkiye’s assistance in areas ranging from defense to investments.

He also praised the Turkish ambassador in Banjul, saying: “We have a wonderful ambassador representing Türkiye here—someone very humble.”

“His support for Gambia is widely recognised,” he said, adding that they appreciate the Turkish people for their friendship, love, and support.

Diplomatic ties between Türkiye and the Gambia continue to strengthen, with close cooperation in politics, economic, and military fields.

Ankara supports Gambia’s defense sector development, and since 1991, many Gambian soldiers and police officers have received training in Türkiye.

As a result, it is not uncommon to encounter Gambians speaking Turkish on the streets of Gambia.

The Maarif Foundation operates a school in Gambia, and the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) is set to open a Turkish Cultural Center in the country soon.

As of 2024, Türkiye’s exports to Gambia have increased by 16%, and Gambians continue to show great interest in Türkiye and its culture.