Jawara receives Senegal’s Jambaar Award

Abubakary Jawara, CEO of GACH Global, was on Friday honoured at the Jambaar Awards organised by SO Evens, a Senegalese-based organisation, for his “significant contributions to business and philanthropy” in 2024. This recognition highlights his leadership in fostering economic ties between Senegal and The Gambia, particularly during “Gambia Day”, which is held to enhance bilateral trade opportunities.

The Jambaar Awards 2024 recognised notable figures in Senegal and The Gambia for their contributions to society.

Jawara expressed gratitude for the award, emphasising its motivational impact on his ongoing efforts to promote excellence and collaboration between the two nations.

“As I accept this honour, I am filled with a renewed sense of purpose. I am reminded of the responsibility that comes with recognition. It is not merely an accolade but a call to action — to continue pushing boundaries, to inspire others, and to contribute positively to our community,” he said.

Jawara added: “I hope that this award serves as a beacon for those who dare to dream. Let us continue to support one another in our endeavours and uplift those who are just beginning their journeys.

“In closing, I want to reiterate my gratitude to everyone who has played a role in my story. Thank you for believing in me, for standing by me, and for inspiring me every day. Together, let us forge ahead with passion and purpose.”

Among the winners, Moda Samb, the president of the Alliance for Renaissance and Development (ARD) Movement, received an award for his leadership and social impact. The director general of SAPCO Sénégal SA, was also honoured in a similar category. The awards celebrate individuals who have made significant contributions to various sectors in, promoting social development and community engagement in Senegal.