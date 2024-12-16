MRC workers call for sit-down strike today

- Advertisement -

The Workers Union of the Medical Research Council has called for a sit-down strike, beginning today, Monday.

The body has been at loggerheads with the MRC management including a legal tussle over working conditions and rights.

A correspondence from the leadership of the union to its members seen by The Standard yesterday encouraged staff to sit down at home on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, and report to work on Thursdays and Fridays until management agrees to a progressive talk on issues of contention.

”This strike is not just about wages or benefits; it is a declaration of our shared resolve to address the systemic issues that have long gone unchallenged,” the union told its members.

It said it has given the MRC management the 28 days notice about the industrial action as required by the labour laws of The Gambia.

However, the MRC management has countered by saying the notice for the strike does not adhere to the 28 days required under the Labour Act 2024.

“This requirement ensures adequate planning and minimises disruptions to our essential services. While we respect staff’s right to strike, it is important to exercise this right in compliance with the law. Providing proper notice is not just a procedural step – it is essential in an institution like ours, where we deliver critical health services to our families, communities, and the public,” the management cautioned.

It said it has initiated its “Business Continuity Plan”, but is yet to receive formal grievances from the union.

“Management has actively sought to maintain open communication lines, including calling for a Joint Consultative Committee (JCC) meeting on December 12th, 2024, which the union executive did not attend. The JCC is a vital platform for directly addressing staff concerns. Additionally, the court-established Alternative Dispute Resolution process is still ongoing, and management has been fully engaged in pursuing a constructive solution,” the MRC management further argued.

But the workers union said the claims by the management are false and insincere and a ploy to discourage members from going ahead with the strike.