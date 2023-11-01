Jawara relishes Gambia Day business forum in Senegal

- Advertisement -

Following the successful hosting of Gambia Day in Dakar, Senegal, the CEO of GACH Global, Abubakary Jawara, expressed hope for a greater relationship between The Gambia and Senegal, especially in the areas of business integration.

The Gambia Day provided Gambian and Senegalese public and private economic operators an opportunity to explore prospects in both countries as well as benefit from the two governments’ goodwill to remove bureaucracies in registering or match-making businesses in the two countries.

Mr Jawara was among hundreds of business heads and investors from the two countries at the Radisson Blue Hotel in Dakar in a forum organised by the two nations’ investment agencies, Giepa and Apix, which took advantage of the Gambia Day celebration—a concept initiated by The Gambia’s High Commission in Dakar—to exhibit Gambian culture as well as promote Senegambia relations.

CEO Jawara was awarded for his contribution to the successful hosting of the Gambia Day in Senegal.

Jawara urged the governments of The Gambia and Senegal to facilitate the rapid implementation of all the outcomes of the Gambia Day business conference.

“I want to urge the two governments to ensure that what is discussed there in terms of fostering business between the two countries is quickly implemented. He said if goods are certified in The Gambia to have met standards, there is no reason why they should not smoothly enter the Senegalese market.

Jawara said the event has facilitated a mutual understanding between Gambian and Senegalese business owners.

“We hope meetings like this will come frequently to address some of the challenges the two countries continue to face in terms of trading among themselves. We want to see a relationship between The Gambia and Senegal that would facilitate the free movement of goods with no border huddles. We want to see Gambian-manufactured goods enter Senegal and be sold there, just as Senegalese goods are sold here stress-free. If that happens, it would be a win for both countries,” he said.

He added that it is in the interest of both countries to foster a close, cordial relationship that is based on respect and mutual understanding.

Jawara commended the two governments for their continued foresight in ensuring that the two countries continue to enjoy a good relationship.

He said the relationship between the two countries should not be lip service.

“I want to thank Giepa, and Apix for facilitating such a very important networking event and the Gambian High Commission for awarding me,” he said.

He called on Gambians to promote unity and national cohesion in the interest of peace and stability.

Jawara commended the Gambia government, under the leadership of President Adama Barrow, for creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

“The president deserves immense commendation for creating the enabling environment for Gambians to thrive in their various fields of life,” he said.