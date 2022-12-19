Jawara sues Trumpet editor

The editor of The Trumpet newspaper has been ordered to appear at the Banjul High Court next month, The Standard has been informed.

Fabakary B Ceesay was on Friday served with a writ to appear at the high court on 19th January at 10am to answer a suit brought against him by Abubakary Jawara.

The GACH CEO is claiming damages for defamation and slander and wants Mr Ceesay to issue an unreserved apology to him through widely circulated national newspapers and to pay him damages.

Mr Jawara is also seeking a perpetual injunction, restraining Ceesay, his agents, associates or contacts from further defaming him.

Reacting to the lawsuit against him, Mr Ceesay said he is the least moved because he has followed all due processes before publishing the articles about Jawara.

“I am ready to defend myself, so see you in court Mr Jawara,” Ceesay said.