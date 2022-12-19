NPP announces congress dates

Press release

National People’s Party — “Following the successful conclusion of congresses at village, ward, constituency and regional levels, the secretary general and leader of the National People’s Party (NPP), President Adama Barrow and the executive are pleased to inform all members and supporters of the party as well as the public, that the party will hold its first national congress from Monday 26th to Wednesday 28th December, 2022 at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre in Bijilo.

“The party leader expresses his gratitude and appreciation to all party members for successfully conducting local congresses with strict observance of the party’s rules and regulations consistent with the party’s internal democratic structures without any hitches. This, the president reiterates will surely consolidate his desire for robust and sustained internal democracy both within the party and national politics.

“While wishing everyone a successful congress, the party leader urges all to continue to exercise discipline, be law-abiding and tolerant; virtues that underpin the character and philosophy of the party.

The highlights of the maiden party congress will be adoption of the party constitution and election of national officials by delegates among others.”