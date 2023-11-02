Judiciary bids farewell to Carrol brothers

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Chief Justice Hassan B Jallow yesterday led a valedictory ceremony in honour of the late Wilfred Davison Abimbola Carrol and his brother Dr Henry Darlington Richmond Oluwole Carrol at the Supreme Court complex in Banjul. The brothers died within days of each other last month.

The special session was marked by speeches from members of the legal fraternity, friends and family who paid tributes to the brothers.

Justice Jallow spoke about his relationship with Bola and Dr Henry Carrol whilst he was the Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

He described the duo as remarkable gentlemen of the Bar with unwavering commitment to serve the nation.

The Solicitor General and Legal Secretary, Hussein Thomasi who represented the Attorney General and Minister of Justice spoke about the two gentlemen of the Bar, his encounter with them in the public and private service.

The President of the Gambia Bar Association, Salieu Taal described the two brothers as great men with knowledge and resources.

Three former justice ministers Edward Gomez, Mustapha Marong and among others paid tribute to the dedication of the Carrol brothers.

One Daisy Carrol, a family member also spoke and the ceremony was moderated by the Judicial Secretary, Abdou Conteh.