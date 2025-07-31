Junior doctors threaten strike over ‘salary delay’

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

A group of 56 junior doctors at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) have said they intend to embark on an indefinite sit-at-home strike unless government does something about persistent delay of their salaries. In a press statement dated July 29th, shared with The Standard yesterday, the doctors, most of them fresh graduates from the University of The Gambia, started work at the hospital on May 1, 2025.

“In that very first month, our salaries were paid a week after other staff received theirs. On June 30th, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) informed us that our salaries were going to be delayed for two weeks. Again the 29th of July 2025, (Tuesday) all other staff at the EFSTH received their salaries except us, the cohort of junior doctors. We continue to be left hanging and toying around demanding for our hard earned money each end of month,” the doctors complained.

The junior doctors further alleged that they have been following up this problem with both the Ministries of Health and Finance but despite repeated assurances, they have not still being paid as of July 29, 2025.

The doctors expressed frustration at being repeatedly told that their salaries would be delayed, only to see other staff members receive theirs.

They called on the government to address their plight and pay their salaries on time.

The Standard contacted Chief Medical Director Mustapha Bittaye who said: :”It is true that their salaries have been delayed in the past two months since their employment but for this month the salaries have not been delayed before their planned strike action. It is very premature to undertake industrial action before the contractual period of a month (as stated in the labour ACT). The law also requires a 21-day notice before essential service providers go on strike.

I must say that the government has improved on the onboarding of House officers in the payroll especially with this group of house officers with a record reduced delay in both months. This process in the past lasted months.

The government is working on paying as the process is now at the level of treasury department and we are expecting the payment by next week.

It has to be stated that this includes all the newly appointed staff of the hospital including other cadres who are all coming to work”.