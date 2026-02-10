Kandeh claims outspending all politicians on public causes from personal purse 

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

Mamma Kandeh, leader of the Gambia Democratic Congress, has said the assistance he provides to communities comes from his own resources and goes beyond what former and current heads of state achieved before taking office.

Speaking at a political meeting in Basse, he told supporters that occupying public office should not be the only path to contributing to national development.

“Since politics started in this country, what I have done, no politician has done,” he said. He added that past leaders carried out projects with taxpayers’ money and not from their personal income.

Kandeh argued that being in opposition does not remove a citizen’s responsibility to help. “My pocket is not forced by being a president or not. I am a citizen of this country,” he told the gathering.

He recalled the fire disaster at Basse market, saying he was among the first to step in with financial support for affected traders.

“When the market was burnt, I went there and gave D200,000,” he said, adding that he did not receive recognition during the rebuilding or inauguration.

Turning to elections, the GDC leader said women and young people remain decisive in determining who holds power. He urged them to stay engaged and work toward change.

“No president should raise their shoulder and say, ‘I did this or that,’ because it is taxpayers’ money,” he said. “If they have the power as they say, they would not campaign.”

He encouraged voters not to be discouraged by past experiences under previous administrations, urging them to remain focused on what he described as the right direction. He also called on women to continue pushing for a better future for their children.

Kandeh maintained that his party poses the main challenge to the current leadership.

He however expressed gratitude to the APRC, under which he served for ten years as a National Assembly member and later became a member at the Pan-African Parliament.

Addressing residents of Basse and Kabakama, he advised them to look beyond gifts distributed during political visits.

“If the president comes, ask for important things, not cooking pots and chairs,” he said, urging demands for better hospitals, schools and roads.

He further pointed to the absence of clean drinking water in Koba Kunda, promising that if the government fails to act before his next trip, he would fund boreholes for the community.