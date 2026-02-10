Stakeholders meet to advance inclusive education

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

Stakeholders from government institutions, disability advocates and civil society organisations recently met at the Gambia Pastoral Institute for a stakeholders’ session on improving inclusive education and widening opportunities for children living with disabilities.

The meeting was organised by the Catholic Relief Services (CRS) in partnership with the Gambia Federation of the Disabled (GFD), the National Organisation for Disabled and Orphans (NODO), and Special Olympics Gambia. It is part of the European Union-funded Disability Inclusive Pathways project, a 30-month programme aimed at improving access to education, technology and play.

The Project manager Saidina Alieu Jarjou who presented updates on the implementation, said cooperation among ministries, organisations of persons with disabilities, schools and the media is key to maintaining progress after the project ends.

He said the programme is designed to strengthen inclusive systems, increase enrolment and retention and make sure children with disabilities are considered at all levels.

Mr Jarjou said activities carried out so far include consultations, community engagement, training for teachers and school administrators, and assessments to identify barriers in schools and health facilities.

He added that the frontline workers are also receiving training to help them identify and assist children with disabilities. Some schools are being supported with assistive devices and measures to improve access.

“CRS operates in more than 100 countries and has worked in The Gambia for many years in areas including health, education, agriculture and social cohesion”.

Jarjou said the current project builds on that experience by responding to policy and community challenges.

Officials from the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Special Olympics Gambia and NODO spoke about the need for learning environments that accommodate all children. They called for stronger partnerships to address stigma and increase participation in class and other school activities.

The discussion further looked at disability rights obligations, child protection issues and an action plan for the next phase.

The session ended with partners renewing their commitment to work together and expand support, noting that access to education remains essential for equal opportunity for every child.