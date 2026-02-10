spot_img
Gambia National news

Assembly Clerk urges students to be discipline

By Sirrah Touray

The National Assembly Clerk Kalipha Mbaye has urged university students to adopt a disciplined and ethical approach to leadership, emphasising that true leadership is about driving meaningful change, not just rallying people around a cause.

Speaking at American International University West Africa’s (AIUWA) leadership summit, Mbaye stressed that change requires intellectual patience, strategic thinking, and a commitment to the greater good.

The Clerk emphasised the importance of combining vision with discipline and ethics in leadership.

Leaders should prioritise strategic thinking and inclusivity, designing solutions that benefit everyone.

He cited the National Assembly Service’s transformation as an example of disciplined leadership and strategic planning.

Mbaye encouraged students to match their skills with their ambitions and prioritise ethics in their leadership approach. He concluded that the world needs leaders who can balance vision with discipline and passion with strategy, driving meaningful change and leaving a lasting impact.

