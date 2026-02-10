NA concludes stakeholder consultation

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

The National Assembly has concluded a stakeholder consultation on the Waste Management Bill and the National Environment Management Agency Bill 2025.

The consultation, organised by the Select Committee on Environment, Sustainable Development and NGO Affairs and the National Environment Agency (NEA), brought together diverse stakeholders to discuss the proposed laws.

The bills aim to strengthen environmental regulation and promote sustainable development in The Gambia and modernise the country’s approach to waste management, focusing on reduction, recycling, and sound disposal practices.

The National Environment Management Agency Bill seeks to empower the NEA with the necessary mandate and tools to regulate environmental issues effectively.

Yahya Gassama, Chairperson of the National Assembly Select Committee on Environment, emphasised the urgency of the proposed laws in addressing environmental challenges.

The NEA’s Director of Technical Services, Mr Omar Sey, commended the National Assembly for the partnership, highlighting the bills’ potential to address critical gaps in environmental regulation.

The committee has begun a clause-by-clause review of the bills, with recommendations to be presented to plenary.

The proposed laws are expected to drive positive change in The Gambia’s environmental landscape.