Essa Faal: We are looking for a coalition not anointment

By Tabora Bojang

The opposition APP-Sobeyaa leader Essa Mbye Faal has said he is open to be part of a coalition to remove President Adama Barrow this December but warned he is not going to join any process that is called only to anoint a flag bearer. “We are looking for a coalition, not anointment, meaning we are not looking for one who is going to tell us “come and join us” to take over the government and then run it as their own government. We are not looking for that,” Faal said live on his Tiktok.

Faal added that APP-Sobeyaa is looking for those who are willing to partner, collaborate and work with them and take whatever comes their way as a collective effort to bring a coalition government that all call and see as “ours and not one side’s government.”

Faal said he prays that the opposition will go into a united coalition to be able to remove President Barrow and anything that resembles him.

The leader of such a coalition should be determined by parties involved. You cannot call for a coalition and pick yourself as the leader. That is not a coalition but an anointment. Coalition is about parties coming together and combining what each party has and working as one team. But telling people to come and help you take over the government cannot be called a coalition. Everything is about dialogue and discussions to be done with utmost respect and dignity accorded to every partner,” he adivised.

Mr Faal said he will not be part of any process where people are belittled and branded certain names. “Since after the 2021 election, I am one person consistently calling on parties to form a coalition and I am still calling for it and working on it,” Faal concluded.