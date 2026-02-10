Police investigator named 3 allegedly killed by Sana Manjang in Kanilai

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The trial of Sana Manjang, an alleged former member of ex-president Yahya Jammeh’s killer squad, the Junglers, continued yesterday before Justice SK Jobarteh at the High Court, with the first prosecution witness (PW1)police superintendent Jali Senghore testifying.

Senghore, an investigator attached to the Brikama Division Crime Unit, told the court that a joint investigative panel was established in November 2025 to probe allegations against Sana Manjang over alleged killings in Kanilai, the native village of the former president.

He said the panel included officers from the Gambia Police Force, the National Intelligence Agency (SIS)and the Gambia Armed Forces, (GAF).

He named the investigators as Commissioner Pateh Bah, Superintendent Jali Senghore, Inspector J Sowe and Sgt Musa Darboe from the police while Major M Sanneh and Sergeant Gebril represented the army in the panel. He revealed that the purpose of the panel was to investigate allegations that Manjang was involved in the killing of several individuals in Kanilai.

“We called witnesses during the investigation starting with an eyewitness who allegedly observed the incident. The eyewitness was interviewed and later led the team to the alleged crime scene in Kanilai, where a physical demonstration was conducted, photographs taken and exhibits documented,” the witness told the court.

He then identified those allegedly killed by Sana Manjang as Samba Wurry, Bai Dam and Kajali Jammeh, describing them as destitute petty traders operating around border areas. The witness noted that during the investigation, only one of the victims was found to have family ties in The Gambia.

The court further heard that investigators later visited the accused at Mile 2 Central Prisons in the presence of an independent witness and defence counsel, where he was confronted with the allegations. The accused denied all allegations, according to the witness.

During testimony, the defence counsel raised objections when the witness began recounting statements related to another witness, Essa Keita.

The defence argued that the testimony amounted to hearsay, while the prosecution relied on provisions of the Evidence Act to justify its admissibility. Justice Jobarteh initially dismissed the objection, ruling that the testimony formed part of the investigative narrative, but later restricted the witness from repeating what others told Essa Keita.

Senghore further testified that investigators were informed during interviews that some victims were allegedly killed while in detention, including claims that one victim was beheaded and another stabbed. He described visiting a location in Kanilai said to be a detention centre near a warding garden, a tap and an area close to where lions were kept.

After completing investigations, the witness said a case file was prepared and forwarded to the Attorney General’s Chambers, leading to charges against the accused. A statement obtained from the accused dated 3 December 2025 was tendered and admitted into evidence without objection from the defence.

During cross-examination, the defence counsel challenged the witness on inconsistencies, including the number of statements obtained from the accused and whether proper military verification was conducted regarding who supervised the alleged detention centre.

The witness maintained that although he recorded one statement, another was taken by Inspector Sowe.

He admitted he had never seen the alleged victims’ bodies or burial sites but insisted that the names provided during investigations were genuine.

Following cross-examination, Justice Jobarteh discharged the witness and adjourned the case to 24 February 2026.

The state was represented by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) ER Dougan, alongside state counsels Drammeh, M Jammeh and A Badjie, while Counsel A Sillah and Counsel Jobe appeared for the defence.