MoBSE declares a G8 student missing 

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) over the weekend launched an appeal for help in finding a Grade 8 student that went missing.

According to MoBSE, the student goes by the name Muhammed Jobe, a 15-year-old student of St Therese Upper Basic School who was last seen on Friday, February 6th.

- Advertisement -

“According to relatives, Muhammed left home for school on Friday morning but did not return. He was last seen wearing his school uniform. Despite repeated efforts, his family has been unable to reach him, heightening their distress and concern,” MoBSE said.

Anyone with information regarding Muhammed’s whereabouts is strongly urged to contact the following numbers without delay: +220 6699264, 7026367, 2242831, 3051242, 3051216 or the nearest police station.