‘UMC IS THE THIRD OPTION GAMBIANS YEARN FOR’ 

By Arret Jatta

Addressing a huge crowd of fans at Nema on Sunday, the leader of the Unite Movement for Change (UMC), Talib Bensouda, declared that his movement is the “third option” Gambians not happy with the NPP or UDP, have been waiting for in the country’s political landscape.

The mayor of KMC said the large turnout at the meeting demonstrates increasing momentum for the relatively new political movement formed on November 5, 2025.

He described the movement’s rapid growth as a reflection of the public desire for alternatives beyond traditional political choices.

“The large turnout confirms the long held belief that Gambians are eager for a third option and the third option is Unite Movement for Change,” Bensouda said.

The UMC leader highlighted what he described as unprecedented growth since the movement’s formation. According to him, the movement began with fewer than 1,000 individuals and limited structure but has since expanded nationwide.

“When we made our announcement, we did not have structures, no bureau, or even people. Today we have bureaus in each region and members from across the country,” he told supporters.

Bensouda said the party was founded on principles of unity, patriotism and a commitment to changing the country’s political culture. He stressed that UMC seeks to promote the concept of “jube, jubal, jubanti,” which he described as a call to unite, correct past mistakes, and transform national thinking.

He also claimed that a national survey ranking registered political parties placed UMC fifth despite its early stage of development at the time, suggesting growing recognition among the public.

“We just had UMC as an idea, yet we came 5th among 22 registered parties. That shows the direction we are heading,” he said, adding that he believes UMC will become “the biggest political platform in The Gambia” by October 2026.

During the rally, Bensouda emphasised that the party belongs to its supporters rather than any individual leader, explaining that community members have contributed resources, including land, vehicles, motorbikes, and financial support, to help build party structures.

“UMC is not Talib’s party. It is for everyone. If you see yourself in it, it is your party, even if you don’t see yourself in it, it is still your party,” he assured Gambians.

Bensouda further encouraged supporters to take active roles in the party’s internal processes as it prepares for upcoming regional and national congresses.

“Nobody came to UMC to follow Talib. They came so that we can work together and build the country. A party should not be about one person; it should be about everyone,” he added.

Bensouda also called for respectful political engagement, urging supporters to avoid online insults and hostility.