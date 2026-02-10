Confronting the Scourge of rape in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

The rising number of reported rape cases in The Gambia is deeply troubling and demands urgent national reflection. Each new conviction, such as the recent one reported by The Standard Newspaper, is a reminder that behind the headlines are survivors whose lives have been permanently scarred.

While convictions show that the justice system can work, they also underline a painful truth: rape remains alarmingly prevalent in our society.

Sexual violence is not merely a crime of opportunity; it is rooted in power imbalance, harmful social attitudes, silence, and weak prevention systems.

For too long, rape has thrived in the shadows, enabled by stigma, fear of reporting, victim-blaming, and the misconception that it is a “private matter.” The fact that more cases are now being reported may indicate growing confidence in the justice system, but it also exposes the scale of a problem we can no longer ignore.

Minimising the occurrence of rape requires a comprehensive, multi-layered response.

First, prevention must begin with education. Schools, religious institutions, and community groups should promote clear messages about consent, respect, and personal boundaries. Teaching boys and young men that masculinity is not dominance, and teaching girls and young women that their voices matter, is essential to long-term change.

Second, survivors must be supported, not shamed. Accessible reporting mechanisms, confidential medical care, psychosocial support, and legal aid are critical. When survivors feel believed and protected, more cases will come forward—and perpetrators will be deterred. The state must invest in well-resourced one-stop centres and trained professionals who handle cases with sensitivity and urgency.

Third, law enforcement and the judiciary must continue to act decisively. Swift investigations, victim-friendly procedures, and firm sentencing send a clear signal that rape will not be tolerated. Delays and negligence, on the other hand, embolden offenders and discourage reporting.

Finally, communities must take responsibility. Families, neighbours, and leaders should challenge harmful norms, intervene early when warning signs appear, and refuse to shield offenders because of status or kinship.

Rape is not inevitable. It is preventable. Reducing its occurrence in The Gambia will require the courage to speak, believe survivours, educate the next generation, and to hold perpetrators fully accountable.

Silence protects criminals; action protects society.