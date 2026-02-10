The behavioural attitude of school children during inter house sports

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

Inter House sports were once among the most cherished and disciplined traditions within the Gambian school system. They symbolised unity, healthy competition, teamwork and national pride. These events were designed to cultivate character, sportsmanship and respect for rules, while providing a safe environment for young people to express their energy in constructive ways. Today, however, this noble tradition is steadily losing its moral foundation and transforming into a source of serious public concern, particularly within the Greater Banjul Area.

What we now witness during many Inter House sports events goes far beyond youthful excitement or competitive zeal. Instead, there is a disturbing pattern of behavioral decay that includes public disorder, reckless conduct, substance use, intimidation, harassment and the deliberate violation of basic social norms. Reports of students engaging in smoking, drifting, aggressive gatherings, indecent behaviour and open defiance of authority are becoming alarmingly frequent. These are not isolated incidents but a growing trend that reflects a deeper crisis in discipline and social responsibility.

The consequences of these attitudes extend far beyond the school premises. Streets are blocked, public peace is disrupted, residents feel unsafe and law abiding citizens are forced to endure noise, chaos and fear in their own communities. Inter House sports have in some cases turned into uncontrolled public spectacles where students abandon their identity as learners and assume behaviors that endanger both themselves and the wider society. The educational purpose of these events is being overshadowed by moral recklessness and social irresponsibility.

This situation raises a fundamental question about the role of parents and school authorities. Education does not begin and end in the classroom. It is a shared responsibility between the family, the school and the state. When students openly display indiscipline in public spaces, it is a reflection of collective failure. Parents who remain silent, schools that lack firm supervision and authorities that respond with indifference all contribute to the normalisation of deviant behaviour.

The fear expressed by the public is therefore not exaggerated. It is a legitimate response to an environment where young people appear increasingly detached from values such as respect, self control, civic responsibility and accountability. If this trend continues unchecked, it will not only undermine the credibility of the education system but also nurture a generation that is comfortable with disorder and resistant to authority.

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Interior must urgently step in with practical and enforceable measures. There must be clear national guidelines regulating Inter House sports activities. These should include strict supervision, limited movement of students, compulsory presence of trained teachers and security personnel, and zero tolerance for substance use and public misconduct.

Schools must also integrate behavioral education into their sports programs. Participation in Inter House sports should be conditional on good conduct records, not merely athletic ability. Students who violate rules should face real consequences including suspension from future events. At the same time, parents must be actively involved through orientation sessions and signed commitments to ensure their children uphold discipline.

Inter House sports should never be abolished, but they must be reclaimed. They should return to being platforms for positive competition, moral growth and national unity, not breeding grounds for social decay. The future of our society depends not only on academic excellence but on the character of the young people we raise. If we fail to correct these behaviours today, we will be forced to confront a far more dangerous reality tomorrow.

Mohammed Jallow

Brusubi