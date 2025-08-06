Kanifing hospital inaugurates new emergency ward

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

‎In a significant milestone for the country’s healthcare sector, the Ministry of Health on Tuesday officially inaugurated a newly constructed Accident and Emergency (A&E) ward worth D4.3 million at The Kanifing General Hospital.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the hospital premises, was presided over by the Minister of Health Dr Ahmadou Samateh and attended by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the hospital Basiru Drammeh and a host of dignitaries.

Minister Samateh described the commissioning of the ward as a timely intervention to address the growing demand for emergency medical care in urban areas.

“This facility marks a new chapter in our efforts to decentralise and upgrade health services. Emergency care is not a luxury — it is a necessity — and this ward will serve as a frontline for saving lives,” said Dr Samateh.

Basiru Drammeh, the CEO, revealed that the project is entirely sponsored by the management of the hospital with zero external funding.

CEO Drammeh stated that the hospital is the second biggest and busiest in the country with a catchment area population of over 600,000 inhabitants

‎”The hospital records a yearly outpatient’s attendance of more than 200,000 patients, with over 85,000 accidents and emergency attendance and more than 6, 000 births “, CEO Drammeh stated.

He added that the facility will greatly boost the capacity to respond to medical emergencies and will help them provide timely and quality care to patients in need. The CEO acknowledged the tireless efforts of hospital staff and stakeholders who contributed to its realisation.

The newly unveiled accident and emergency unit is equipped with 19 beds, triage stations and essential medical equipment necessary for the immediate assessment and stabilisation of patients in critical conditions.

According to hospital management, the facility will also reduce the burden on existing departments and speed up medical response times in emergency situations.

As the ribbon was officially cut; there was a sense of optimism among attendees, particularly frontline health workers who described the new ward as a moral booster in their ongoing battle to provide effective emergency care

With the facility now operational, patients requiring urgent medical attention at Kanifing General Hospital can expect faster, safer, and more dignified services.