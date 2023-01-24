King Colley elected president of Handball Association

Commissioner of police Mobile Traffic Division,and the president of the Combined Forces Sports Association Lamin King Colley has been elected president of the Gambia Handball Association. Mr Colley leads a team of executive members elected over the weekend to run the association for the next four years.
The full list of executive members:
President: Police Commissioner Lamin King Colley
1st Vice President: Malick Jarra
2nd Vice President: Ebrima B. Jeffang
3rd Vice President: Momodou Suwareh
Secretary General: Hafizu M. Jallow
Assistant Secretary General: Foday Bojang
Treasurer: Ramatoulie Gaye
P.R.O: Alieu Mboob