King Colley elected president of Handball Association

Commissioner of police Mobile Traffic Division,and the president of the Combined Forces Sports Association Lamin King Colley has been elected president of the Gambia Handball Association. Mr Colley leads a team of executive members elected over the weekend to run the association for the next four years.

The full list of executive members:

President: Police Commissioner Lamin King Colley

1st Vice President: Malick Jarra

2nd Vice President: Ebrima B. Jeffang

3rd Vice President: Momodou Suwareh

Secretary General: Hafizu M. Jallow

Assistant Secretary General: Foday Bojang

Treasurer: Ramatoulie Gaye

P.R.O: Alieu Mboob