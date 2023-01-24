GAA president elected vice president of West Africa regional athletics association

The President of The Gambia Athletics Association Dodou Joof, has been elected (unopposed) as vice president of the West Africa Region 2 of the continental body, CAA. The regional elective congress took place in Accra Ghana earlier this month. A total of 14 member countries form the region. Mr Joof had served in the continental body as treasurer. He was the longest serving national athletics team captain, hence the nickname Capy.