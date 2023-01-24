YOUNG SCORPIONS BEGIN COUNTDOWN TO CAIRO

With the African Under -20 football championship only a month away in Cairo Egypt, the Gambian contingent is counting down the clock with intense preparations.

Coach Aboulie Bojang, a former Gambian international, started out with a large contingent that he is soon expected to trim to a final list. The competition, also called the African youth championship is the second most coveted football event on the continent.

“The Young Scorpions coach is also looking forward to inviting a few foreign based additions as re-enforcement to the crop of local players, team Manager Pa Suwareh Faye said in a positing on the GFF Facebook page yesterday. He noted with joy that the support from the GFF is overwhelming in providing logistics in the local preparation.”

Meanwhile, The Standard has reliably learnt that the team will hold a week- long camp in Morocco ahead of the tourney in Eqypt.