King Colley sure of GNOC Number 2 job

Ahead of tomorrow’s Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) congress unopposed, Lamin King Colley, the president of the Gambia Handball Association is the only one sure of election in the new executive. He is nominated by the two groups contesting the election as first vice president. With no other person nominated for this position from either side, Mr Colley, a commissioner of police is already elected first vice president under the GNOC constitution. He is only waiting for official confirmation tomorrow.

Asked if he does not find it awkward or even a case of divided loyalty that both sides nominated him for the same position, King replied:” Well I am humbled by that trust from both sides but it is normal for one to get elected unopposed in an election. I am willing to work with, and in any team because they both desire to develop sports,” he said.

Mr King is a long standing local and national level sports administrator who served in football, combined security forces the Gambia power and weightlifting associations among others.