Dawn of a new era at GNOC

A new president will be elected in to the Gambia National Olympic Committee tomorrow when elections are held to fill in a new leadership. Incumbent president and former International Olympic Committee member Beatrice Allen will not contest, paving way for the election of a new president, the fifth, since its formation.

Two contenders, Bai Dodou Jallow president of the Gambia Volleyball Federation is up against current treasurer and businessman Muhammed Jagana.

Both men and their teams promised changes and modernisation of the body which coordinates Gambia’s participation in Olympic Games, the Commonwealth Games and other continental and global athletics events.

The GNOC pioneered numerous technical development of Gambians sports across many disciplines, providing funding, capacity building and developing athletes. It provided coaches, international networking and earned great respect in the Olympic movement.

Electoral process

The electoral process is first past the post. There are 44 votes for grabs with the winner needing at least 23 votes get the presidency and the same pattern would be repeated for all other executive positions.

The votes will come from 17 Olympic sports associations each with 2 votes; 11 non-Olympic sports each with 1 vote; 1 vote from Beatrice Allen by virtue of her membership of the international softball federation and 2 votes from the body representing the athletes making a total of 48 votes. There actually should have been 50 votes but one Olympic sports body, the Gambia Boxing Association, is not currently affiliated with its international federation and therefore has no voting right.

The congress would be held at Paradise Suits Hotel beginning 9AM.