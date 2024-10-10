Kinkiliba family celebrates anniversary

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Kinkiliba family over the weekend celebrated its 15th year anniversary with a donation of valuable materials worth over D40,000 to the Tanka-Tanka psychiatric hospital.

The Kinkiliba family is a group of people that came together through a radio program called ‘Kinkiliba’ airing on Paradise FM since 2009. The group annually celebrate the anniversary by visiting Tanka-Tanka psychiatric to donate items and spend quality time with the patients. This year, they donated firewood, rice, ?sugar, ?detergents, ?toilet soaps, ?sandals/shoes, clothes, sanitary ?pads, ?cooking oil, ?electric bulbs among others.

Ismaila Bojang, a member of the group, underscored the importance of giving back to the community specially to psychiatric patients.

He said the donation was done in consultation with the hospital senior staff.

Buba Barrow, a senior doctor at Tanka-Tanka expressed gratitude to the group for its foresight and assured that the donated materials will be put into good use.

“These donations are timely and will go a long way in assisting us and the patients,” he added.

Bakary Camara, Head of the psychiatric hospital, highlighted the long-term partnership the hospital had with the group dating years back.

“The group’s annual donations are one of the biggest the psychiatric hospital receives and it is spent most of the time in consultation with the hospital management,” he said.