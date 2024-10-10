Cuba pays tribute to Commander Che Guevara

- Advertisement -

Havana, Oct 8th (Prensa Latina) In every corner of Cuba, people remember and pay tribute to Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, on the occasion of the 57th anniversary of his capture and subsequent murder in Bolivia on October 8th.

For Cubans, the man known worldwide as “Che” Guevara left behind an ideal of justice and an example of striving to fight for the well-being of all, which marks the efforts in the largest of the Antilles aimed at promoting integral growth.

They also consider his anti-imperialist political thought to be one of the guiding threads of the Cuban Revolution’s confrontation and resistance to the hostility perpetrated by successive United States governments for more than six decades.

Che Guevara’s mark on Cuba began when he met the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and from his friendship with Camilo Cienfuegos and his leading role in the armed movement to achieve the triumph of the Bearded Ones.

It was cemented by the acceptance that his values, work and ideology had after January 1, 1959, especially as Minister of Industries and President of the National Bank of Cuba, and his leadership in delegations to international forums.

And it spread to become a world paradigm, from his participation in movements created in other nations, such as those in Africa, in which the revolutionaries copied his internationalist spirit.

Becoming a paradigm for Cuba and the world, every year tribute is paid to him here and on the five continents.

On October 8th, 1967, Che Guevara fell into the hands of the Bolivian army, shot in the leg and with his weapon disabled, before being killed by order of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States.

In this way and with the secret burial of his remains, they tried to bury his example.

His mortal remains were located and returned to Cuba 30 years later, and rest alongside those of other guerrillas in a memorial in Santa Clara, a city in the center of the country.

This Tuesday, the Camilo-Che day began, which ends on October 28, when the physical disappearance in an airplane accident in 1959 of Commander Camilo Cienfuegos, a close friend of Ernesto Guevara, is commemorated.