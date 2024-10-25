KMC finance committee head testifies

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

Continuing his testimony before the Local Government Commission of Inquiry yesterday, Karamo Ceesay, the councillor for Tallinding South, shed clarity on the payment of D260,000 he and other councillors received for an exercise they conducted purportedly to ascertain claims that some market tickets are without serial numbers among other issues.

He said a council resolution was reached for an exercise to be conducted to ascertain the claim, adding that it took them 25 days to go around markets after which a report was generated by him.

According to the witness, 26 people participated in the exercise. Councillor ceesay also tendered the payment voucher for the exercise and the report as well as the attendance register for the exercise which were admitted in evidence.

He denied reports that the exercise never took place and produced photographs purportedly taken during the exercise. Lead Counsel Patrick Gomez however reminded him that the audit reports indicated suspected fraud anyway.

The witness said the exercise was initiated with good intentions even though the procedures might have issues. He said Mayor Talib Bensouda was also involved in the tour of the markets to look at the state of sanitation in response to calls by the vendors for him to personally visit and see the situation and not wait until elections time.

The witness was asked about the suspected frauds and cash suppressions by collectors and secretaries contained in the audit reports and the steps taken by council to recover it. He replied: “All those people found wanting were asked to repay through salary deductions while others services were not renewed.”