Standard journalist selected to cover US elections

By Lamin Cham

The US Embassy in Banjul has selected Omar Bah of The Standard Newspaper to cover the US elections next month. In a statement released yesterday, the embassy said: “We are pleased to announce that Omar Bah, a senior political reporter for Standard Newspaper The Gambia, has been selected by the US Embassy in Banjul to cover the crucial November 5 Presidential Elections in the United States. Omar is one of 15 journalists from our embassies worldwide whose nominations were accepted by the Washington Foreign Press Center, an institution dedicated to fostering global journalism and facilitating press access to U.S. government and political events.” Omar had his pre-departure briefing yesterday with Ambassador Sharon Cromer and Public Affairs Officer Amelia Broderick. The Ambassador expressed delight at Omar’s participation in the program.

“His coverage of this election is significant, as it will provide us with first-hand information into a pivotal moment in US history. We look forward to the compelling stories he will share from various states that are critical to this year’s elections”.

Lamin Cham, Editor in Chief of The Standard thanked the US Embassy for its recognition of the work of the paper. “I take a personal pride in this achievement for the newspaper and Omar’s brilliant work rate and standard, a reflection of the cardinal principles our newspaper to always strive for excellence,” Mr Cham said.