KMC gets $500,000 grant to support economic inclusion of migrants, women

- Advertisement -

The Mayors Migration Council (MMC) yesterday announced a new US$3 million investment through its Global Cities Fund for Migrants and Refugees (GCF) to help cities implement bold, city-led solutions that drive economic inclusion for migrants, refugees, and receiving communities.

Six inaugural city grantees: Kanifing (The Gambia), Boston (United States), Koboko (Uganda), Manta (Ecuador), Quezon City (Philippines), and Turin (Italy) will receive catalytic financial and technical support to launch innovative programmes that expand access to dignified work, financial services, and entrepreneurial opportunities for migrants and refugees, ensuring they can fully contribute to and benefit from their local economies.

According to a statement issued by MMC yesterday, each city will receive up to US$500,000 over two years, alongside tailored technical assistance from the MMC and its strategic partners which include UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), International Organisation for Migration (IOM), United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG).

- Advertisement -

The GCF’s newest window is made possible thanks to the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, the Conrad Hilton Foundation, and the IKEA Foundation, with support from the MMC’s Strategic Partners in outreach, application review, and ongoing technical guidance.

The Standard has been informed that KMC will use the grant towards establishing a business incubator for women and migrant entrepreneurs in high-growth sectors like tourism. The hub will offer training, startup capital, and wraparound social service including childcare and psychological support to foster long-term economic participation.

Kanifing mayor, Talib Bensouda stated: “Kanifing is a youthful, dynamic city. With the Global Cities Fund for Migrants and Refugees, we are investing in the talent of our young people to transform migration into a choice, not a necessity. The Migrant Resilience Hub will harness their entrepreneurial potential, empowering them to launch sustainable businesses, build skills, and access wraparound social services that help them thrive. This is more than an economic project — it is a long-term strategy to expand our city’s marketplace and unlock inclusive growth for the next generation.”

- Advertisement -

The Mayors Migration Council is a mayor-led coalition that accelerates ambitious global action on migration and displacement to create a world where urban migrants, displaced people, and receiving communities can thrive.