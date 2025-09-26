MoBSE tells schools that fees must be paid in dalasis

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has issued a press release instructing private schools, parents, guardians, and sponsors that school fees in The Gambia must be paid in dalasis.

The press release emphasised that the dalasi is the legal tender in The Gambia, and therefore all domestic transactions, including school fees, should be conducted in dalasi.

The ministry clarified that private schools are not allowed to mandate school fee payments in foreign currency.

The ministry however stated that if parents, guardians, or sponsors voluntarily choose to pay in foreign currency, it is permissible, provided there’s a clear agreement with the school.

It further stated that the clarification aligns with The Gambia’s monetary and foreign exchange regulations, which aim to promote transparency and the use of the dalasi for local transactions.

The ministry urged all private schools to adhere strictly to this directive to prevent confusion and protect the interests of families and sponsors.

The ministry’s clarification follows a furore spawned by certain private international schools in the country which demand school fees to be paid in dollars or pounds.