Man who killed boy in London and fled to Gambia convicted

A young man who killed a 16-year-old boy in London and fled to The Gambia has been convicted of manslaughter by a court in England yesterday.

Romario Gordon of St Helens Grove, Monkston, appeared at the Old Bailey courthouse in London yesterday in connection to the death of Camron Smith in 2021.

On 1st July, 2021, emergency services were called to Bracken Avenue of Croydon, a London suburb at 12.48am with reports of an incident.

Inside the property, they discovered Camron suffering stab wounds and he was pronounced dead a short while later.

CCTV revealed that knife-wielding men entered three homes in Croydon in a bid to find people they associated with the stabbing of one of their friends, Jerome Taylor, that afternoon.

They kicked down the door of the third home and chased the 16-year-old into his mum’s bedroom where Camron was fatally attacked.

Gordon and his associates were connected to the attack thanks to DNA recovered from inside a minicab they stole.

The police discovered that Gordon made off to The Gambia on a flight from Heathrow Airport on 3rd July, 2021.

An international arrest warrant was obtained, but Gordon was arrested upon his return to the UK in August 2023.