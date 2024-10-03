KMC secures $26M UN development fund

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) is set to receive $26 million from the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) through its Blue Peace Financing Initiative. This funding aims to enhance sustainable development in the municipality. The initiative focuses on building capacity for local governments, enabling them to manage natural resources effectively and promote economic growth. KMC’s receipt of this fund is a significant step towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The KMC Mayor Talib Bensouda finalised the disbursement of the funds during a recent visit to UNCDF headquarters. The visit followed his participation in a Round Table Migration Council meeting of world mayors and development organisations who gathered under the UN General Assembly to discuss pressing international issues.

Mayor Bensouda said in 2022, the KMC was identified as one of the beneficiaries of the $26 million Blue Funds, but the release of the funds was delayed.

“That is the reason why we visited the UNCDF headquarters to sort out the impasse, and luckily, we were able to secure the release of the funds, which will focus on interventions in transport and market development,” he told The Standard.

He expressed delight over the planned release of the funds and commended the UNCDF for the support. He assured the UN body that the funds will be utilised judiciously.

2 mayors to visit KMC

Mayor Bensouda also announced the visit of two international mayors to KM.

“We have also invited the former Mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees, who also served as the current executive director of the mayors’ migration council, and the mayor of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, to KMC to strengthen cooperation as sister cities. The visit will also help position Kanifing better to be able to gain more international recognition,” he said.