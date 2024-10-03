Gambian-Swedish MP named in 100 most influential people

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Momodou Malcolm Jallow, a Gambian-Swedish MP, has been recognised by MIPAD as one of the 100 Most Influential People of African Descent in 2024. He was recognised in New York’s Hall of Fame together with the president of Ghana. Jallow’s advocacy focusses on strengthening diplomatic ties between Sweden and The Gambia, particularly emphasising the need for a Gambian embassy in Sweden to better serve the diaspora. He has criticised the Gambian government for its lack of initiative in this regard and highlighted the importance of cultural and educational exchanges between the two nations.

In his acceptance speech, MP Jallow said: “I am deeply humbled and profoundly honoured to be recognised by Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) as one of the 100 Most Influential People of African Descent and to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. This recognition is not just mine; it belongs to all of us—every person of African descent on the Continent and in the Diaspora who continues to fight, dream, and rise against all odds.

“I accept this honour on behalf of our ancestors, whose courage and sacrifices have lit the path for us. I stand on their shoulders, guided by their wisdom and driven by their relentless spirit. This recognition is also a tribute to my amazing community, family, and friends who show up, lift me up, and remind me every day why our work matters. Your love, support, and belief in our shared mission make every step of this journey possible,” he said.

This, he added, “is more than an award—it is a call to continue our work with even greater passion and purpose. Let it serve as a reminder that our stories matter, our voices are powerful, and our dreams are valid. Together, we will keep pushing boundaries, breaking barriers, and building a world where every person of African descent can thrive with dignity and pride. Thank you for believing in me and thank you for believing in us. Together, we rise.”